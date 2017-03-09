Montana Considers Options to Lure Outdoor Retailer Expo

HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has convened an outdoor recreation summit in the Capitol as state officials explore a bid for one of the country’s largest outdoor trade expos.

The Outdoor Retailer Show could be held this summer in Salt Lake City for the last time. Organizers have said they would look for a new home for the event because of Utah’s political climate over public lands.

Colorado, Oregon and Montana have been mentioned as options.

Bullock invited representatives from 30 Montana-based outdoor companies to the Capitol on Thursday to talk about strengthening business opportunities. But they are also expected to talk about hosting the show.

Montana might not have the necessary facilities to host such a huge event, but officials said they were looking at their options.

