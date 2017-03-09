Voisin Finishes 7th in Slopestyle at X Games Norway

Maggie Voisin placed seventh in the slopestyle competition on Thursday at X Games Norway.

The 18-year-old Whitefish skier tallied a top score of 71 in two runs. She will compete in the big air competition on Saturday.

Competitors, including Voisin, struggled at times with the Norway course, due to snow conditions that created slower-than-usual runs.

Johanne Killi won with a top score of 90. Tess Ledeux placed second, 88, and Devin Logan was third, 83.

Eight of the top female skiers in the world were competing in the premier event.

Voisin is enjoying another standout winter, winning the U.S. Grand Prix in the slopestyle competition at Mammoth Mountain last month and finishing as the top American at X Games Aspen.

