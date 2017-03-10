Following Glacier Visit, Zinke Cancels Other Montana Appearances

BILLINGS – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has cancelled planned appearances in his home state of Montana next week, including a speech planned for Monday before a special joint session of the state Legislature.

Zinke’s office said Friday that the former congressman was returning to Washington D.C. No reason was given for the change in plans.

Also cancelled were visits to Bureau of Land Management offices in Lewistown and Billings, where Zinke had planned to meet with agency personnel.

Zinke was sworn in earlier this month.

He visited Glacier National Park Friday to talk about the park system’s multi-billion-dollar maintenance backlog.

Comments

comments