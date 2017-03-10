State Hoops: Bozeman Outlasts Glacier in First Round

The Bozeman girls held off Glacier 51-47 in the opening round of the Class AA state basketball tournament in Great Falls on Thursday.

Glacier (8-14) drops to loser-out action and plays Billings Senior (13-7) at noon, Friday.

Anna Schrade scored 19 points to lead the Pack and Nikki Krueger had 15.

Ambert Tarabochia led Bozeman with 19.

Click here to view a bracket.

____________________

Bozeman 51, Glacier 47

Glacier 10 8 14 15 – 47

Bozeman 13 6 14 18 – 51

Glacier (8-14) – Ellie Stevens 1-4 1-4 3, McKenna Hulslander 0-1 0-0 0, Cadie Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Ahna Kreitinger 0-3 0-0 0, Nikki Krueger 6-14 2-4 15, Anna Schrade 6-12 4-4 19, Courtney Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Kali Gulick 4-7 0-1 8. Totals; 18-46 7-13 47.

Bozeman (15-6) – Ayla Embry 0-5 4-7 4, Riana Rogers 3-8 2-2 9, Ashlyn Lewis 3-6 0-0 9, Elaine Chandler 2-7 0-0 4, Amber Tarabochia 4-10 8-9 17, Alex Carey 1-5 3-4 6, Ava Westphal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 14-42 17-22 51.

3-point goals – Glacier 4-15 (Krueger 1-5, Schrade 3-6), Bozeman 6-15 (Rogers 1-5, Lewis 3-6, Tarabochia 1-1, Carey 1-3). Rebounds – Glacier 28 (Krueger 11), Bozeman 33 (Tarabochia 10). Total fouls – Glacier 13, Bozeman 16. Fouled out – none.

Sentinel 50, West 29

Sentinel 16 13 10 11 – 50

West 4 2 10 13 – 29

Sentinel (20-1) – Lauryn Bingham 1-2 2-2 4, Emma Blakely 3-8 4-6 10, Grace Stayner 1-4 2-2 4, Kylie Frohlich 3-5 1-2 7, Jordyn Schweyen 5-8 0-0 12, Kayla Daily 3-6 1-2 8, Bronwyn McCormick 2-6 1-1 5, Cheyenne Deden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-41 11-15 50.

West (13-7) – Shea Dolan 0-2 0-0 0, Raquel Jimenez 3-4 0-2 6, Brianna Shirley 2-9 1-2 5, Kelly Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Ambreya Windy Boy 3-8 0-2 8, Taylor Kappel 0-1 0-0 0, Shayla Montague 2-7 1-2 7, Meagan Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Becca Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Kylee Rux 0-1 0-0 0, Aliyah Holton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-37 2-8 29.

3-point goals – Sentinel 3-9 (Schweyen 2-3, Daily 1-1), West 5-14 (Montague 2-3, Windy Boy 2-6, Brown 1-2). Rebounds – Sentinel 32 (Frohlich 11), West 18 (Montague 5). Total fouls – Sentinel 9, West 11. Fouled out – none.

Helena 37, Senior 29

Senior 6 5 12 6 – 29

Helena 7 13 9 8 – 37

Senior (13-7) – Mariah Linse 0-4 0-0 0, Kola Bad Bear 5-13 6-8 16, Samantha Bonenberger 0-4 0-0 0, Elizabeth LaRance 0-3 0-0 0, Courtney Bad Bear 0-2 0-0 0, Elle Ostermiller 1-4 0-0 3, Sydney Norwood 3-9 0-0 6, Brittanee Fisher 1-3 2-2 4. Totals: 10-42 8-10 29.

Helena (18-3) – Sam Holman 1-2 0-0 2, Kendra Kloker 0-2 0-0 0, Hailey Crawford 3-6 0-0 8, Kamden Hilborn 4-9 6-12 14, Taelyr Krantz 4-6 0-5 8, Jessica Ellsworth 0-2 0-0 0, Jamie Pickens 1-7 3-4 5. Totals: 13-34 9-21 37.

3-point goals – Senior 1-16 (Ostermiller 1-4), Helena 2-12 (Crawford 2-5, Hilborn). Rebounds – Senior 33 (K. Bad Bear 10), Helena 29 (Pickens 9). Total fouls – Senior 16, Helena 10. Fouled out – none.

CMR 47, Capital 39

Capital 4 13 4 18 – 39

CMR 10 11 14 12 – 47

Capital (14-8) – Emily Kidder 1-4 0-0 2, Ayanna Syvrud 0-3 0-0 0, Megan Lindbo 2-6 4-4 9, Katie Culver 1-2 0-0 2, Kacie Gross 1-8 0-0 2, Taylor Sullivan 3-5 2-3 8, Shelby VanHemelryck 3-8 3-8 0-0 9, Sydney Sheridan 1-4 4-4 7. Totals: 12-42 10-11 39.

CMR (15-6) – Akasia Denton 4-7 2-3 13, Zuzu Rudio 0-1 0-0 9, Mady Skawinski 3-11 2-2 10, Tristin Achenbach 4-9 5-6 13, Sam Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Kayce Edwards 1-3 0-1 2, Addison Gardner 3-8 3-4 9, Kyra Willis 0-5 0-1 0. Totals: 15-45 12-17 47.

3-point goals – Capital 5-16 (VanHemelryck 3-8, Sheridan 1-1, Lindbo 1-2), CMR 5-16 (Denton 3-3, Skawinski 2-7). Rebounds – Capital 27 (Sullivan 11), CMR 30 (Achenbach 11). Total fouls – Capital 17, CMR 10. Fouled out – none.

Comments

comments