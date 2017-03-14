Flathead Audobon Society Hosts Trip to Freezout Lake

If you’ve always wanted to see the amazing spectacle of the snow geese migration, join the Flathead Audubon Society on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday March 26, when the group travels to Freezout Lake outside of Choteau.

The group will meet at the K-Mart parking lot on the corner of U.S. Highways 2 and 35 in Kalispell at 10 a.m. Attendees will caravan and carpool over the Continental Divide to Choteau, arriving in time for the afternoon “fly-out.”

After spending the night in Choteau, the group will head out just before daybreak to watch the “mass ascension” of geese from the ponds of Freezout Wildlife Management Area.

After the morning’s birding, the group will head home in the early afternoon, arriving back in Kalispell around 5 p.m.

Bob Lee will provide a suggested schedule and route, and will lead the group.

Participants may choose to pursue the geese on their own as the weather and the birds allow.

Attendees should make their own arrangements for lodging, while primitive camping is available at Freezout Wildlife Management Area.

Motel options include the Stage Stop (406-466-5900), Gunther (406-466-5444) and Big Sky (406-466-5318). For more information, contact Bob Lee at 270-0371 or RML3@centurytel.net.

