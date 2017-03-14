Shady Smokers

7:04 a.m. Two hound dogs were missing in Whitefish.

8:05 a.m. A Kalispell truck was reported stolen. One of the vehicle’s defining features is that you can start it with a wrench. Apparently, the ignition is “all messed up.”

8:42 a.m. A 15-year-old Kalispell boy ripped a door off its frame, packed his bags and left.

10:50 a.m. A Kalispell churchgoer did an un-Christian act by sideswiping a vehicle on Reserve Drive and leaving the scene of the collision.

12:13 p.m. An elderly Somers woman called police to report that her husband went down to the end of the driveway about 15 minutes ago and had yet to return with the newspaper. She called back later to report that her husband had gone for a drive and that he was back with the paper.

1:33 p.m. A Kalispell man allegedly stole an air conditioner.

4:24 p.m. A Kalispell man called police because a woman kept texting him. He told the woman he didn’t want to be bothered but she persisted.

7:04 p.m. A Kalispell woman said her granddaughter went on a shopping spree “everywhere” but she’s pretty sure it’s all just stuff she stole.

7:06 p.m. A 9-year-old boy in Kalispell “was not getting his way” and acting out.

11:39 p.m. Two men were standing outside on Shady Lane smoking cigarettes. Someone driving by called police because it seemed like a shady thing to do at that time of night.

Comments

comments