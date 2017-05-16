OrthoRehab Opens New Kalispell Location

OrthoRehab Physical Therapy has welcomed a new Kalispell location to its collection of 10 Montana clinics.

The latest OrthoRehab PT venture is located at 38 Bruyer Way, in front of Edgerton Elementary School and will be managed by Kelly Malmin, DPT.

Malmin has been treating valley residents with physical therapy since 2008; prior to that, she practiced in eastern Montana for 12 years. She specializes in shoulder, spine, sacroiliac dysfunction, feet, and TMJ, and is certified in dry-needling.

“I chose to become a physical therapist to help people,” Malmin said. “I want people to know that pain is not normal, no matter what their age, and that I can help them get back to being active and enjoying life.”

OrthoRehab Physical Therapy treats patients in 10 Western Montana clinics: Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork, Dillon, Libby, Troy as well as a state-of-the-art Aquatic & Spine Center in Kalispell.

For more information, visit www.orthorehabmt.com.

Comments

comments