Flathead County Man Convicted of Rape

A 28-year-old Flathead County man has been convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook last year.

Joshua Michael Edmiston entered an Alford plea on July 13 in Flathead County District Court to the charge of felony sexual intercourse without consent. He will be sentenced on Nov. 2.

An Alford plea occurs when a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence that, if presented to a jury, would likely result in a conviction.

According to court documents, Edmiston met a 15-year-old girl online in early 2016. The two people later agreed to meet in person, and the girl went to a trailer on Edmiston’s family property in Lakeside. In the camper, Edmiston and the girl smoked marijuana before engaging in intercourse. The girl later told police that she stopped seeing Edmiston after he had become violent.

Prosecutors and the defense are expected to give a joint recommended six-year deferred sentence.

