Miles City Man Accused of Sexual Assault

An 82-year-old man from Miles City has been charged with felony sexual assault after allegedly touching a 14-year-old girl in Somers in 2015.

Daniel Arthur Bricco pleaded not guilty to the charge in Flathead County District Court on July 13. He is expected to stand trial in November.

According to court documents, the alleged assault occurred over the summer of 2015 at a vacation home in Somers. The victim told the Billings Police Department in early 2017 and charges were filed in Flathead County soon after. If convicted, Bricco could face up to 100 years in prison.

