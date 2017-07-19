Waterton-Glacier Hosting Science, History Day

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park will host the 14th annual Science and History Day on Tuesday, July 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the West Glacier Community Building in Glacier National Park.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the one-hour lunch break. Held yearly on the fourth Tuesday in July, this event alternates between the two national parks with Glacier hosting in odd years, and Waterton Lakes hosting in even years.

Science and History Day is an opportunity for the public to hear the latest results from scientists and historians carrying out projects in and around the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park. Presentations for this year are grouped into themes of history, wildlife, and aquatic and land environments.

Topics for the 2017 program include: changing landscapes in Glacier’s alpine, threats to meltwater stoneflies and other rare alpine insects, the history of West Glacier’s fire hose tower, and grizzly bear ancestry. An optional self-paced walking tour of the West Glacier Headquarters Historic District will be available during the lunch hour.

“We are honored to host Science and History Day this year,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. “We welcome everyone from the U.S. and Canada to Glacier for this special event. Please come and learn more about history and research initiatives in the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park.”

Waterton Lakes National Park Superintendent Ifan Thomas noted, “This event is a unique opportunity to hear from park experts about a variety of topics. Joint research initiatives reflect our longstanding spirit of cooperation as the world’s first International Peace Park.”

Attendees are reminded that a passport is required for crossing the U.S./Canadian Border. A detailed agenda is available at visitor’s centers in Glacier National Park, and online.

