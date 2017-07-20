Montana Board of Regents Vote to Cut Back on Pay Raises

BOZEMAN — The Board of Regents has voted to lower salary raises for top administrators and head coaches at Montana State University.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the regents’ 5-2 vote on Tuesday impacts about 80 university employees. Their pay raises were dropped from 2 percent from 1.5 percent. The original 2 percent salary raise would have cost the University System $170,000 per year.

Regent Bob Nystuen says the decision was made because the state Legislature will not be able to fully fund the University System for the next two years.

