Hundreds Gather to Remember killed Montana Fire Fighter

MISSOULA – Hundreds of fire fighters, friends and family members gathered to honor a 19-year-old man killed by a falling tree while fighting a Montana wildfire.

Trenton Johnson of Missoula was a member of a private firefighting crew that was trying to stop a half-acre, lightning-caused fire northeast of Seeley Lake. He was killed when the top of a tree split off and fell and struck him on Wednesday in Lolo National Forest.

At Saturday’s event in Missoula Johnson’s father, Marty, recalled his son’s upbeat personality and infectious smile, the Missoulian reported.

Johnson had been attending Montana State University and was new to firefighting.

