Kelley’s Market Trends: Whitefish Residential Sales

In the first half of this year, Whitefish and the area within 3.5 miles of the city limits represented 21.5 percent of the home sales within Flathead County, compared to 18 percent in the first half of 2016. The number of sales in this area is up 33.1 percent to 177 from 133 for the same time period in 2016. The first half of 2017 nearly matches the previous record of 187 sales in this area in the first half of 2006.

The median home price in this area is $343,000 this year, compared to $316,361 for the same period in 2016. This represents an 8.4 percent increase, which is slightly less than the 9.1 percent increase seen this year on a countywide basis. This current median price sets a new all-time high in the Whitefish area. The previous high was a median of $328,500 for this area in 2007.

Within this area of Whitefish and 3.5 miles outside the city limits, there is a current inventory of 272 homes on the market, compared to 350 in this area a year ago. The median asking price is $649,750, compared to $524,000 at this time in 2016. The average asking price is $1,399,857 compared to $1,071,802 a year ago. The total number of sales in this area was 290 in the last year, so with 272 on the market, there is currently around 11.3 months of inventory that is on the market. It is also noted that only 22.8 percent of the active listings in this area are priced at or below the median sold price of $343,000.

Comments

comments