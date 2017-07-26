Woman Arrested in Connection with Murder Wanted for Bail Jumping

A Flathead County District Court judge has signed a warrant for the arrest of Heather Joy Meeker, the Flathead County woman previously accused of tampering with evidence in a murder case.

Meeker was charged with felony bail jumping after failing to appear at a pre-trial conference on July 19.

Meeker was arrested in April along with Cecil Thomas Rice, 26, also of Kalispell. According to law enforcement, Rice had gotten into an argument with Anthony Walthers after he said something inappropriate about Meeker. Rice pushed Walthers off a bridge in Evergreen into the Flathead River. Walthers drowned in the fast-moving water. Rice, Meeker and a third man all fled the scene in a van. Soon after, Meeker allegedly threw a bag belonging to Walthers out of the vehicle’s window. Rice was later charged with deliberate homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

Meeker pleaded not guilty to the felony tampering with evidence charge soon after he arrest.

In June, Meeker’s attorney, Emily Lamson, filed two separate motions to dismiss a charge of tampering with evidence: one motion argues that there’s not enough evidence to prosecute and the other argues that Meeker’s Miranda rights were violated. Judge Dan Wilson has yet to rule on the motion.

