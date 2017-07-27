Barber, Erickson Win 10th Annual Beacon Pro-Scratch Tournament

Larry Barber and Tyler Erickson paired up to shoot an 11-under 61 at Northern Pines Golf Club to win this year’s Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational.
Barber, a professional golfer and the son of the late great PGA pro Miller Barber, teamed up with Erickson, an amateur from Missoula, to win the 10th annual two-day tournament, which began at Eagle Bend on July 24 and concluded at Northern Pines on July 25. The pair shot 68-61—129.
This year’s best-ball tourney drew 30 teams of pros and amateurs who played for $15,000 in prize money.
Jess Roper and Logan Lindholm, both of Kalispell, finished runner-up, 68-65—133. Brian Grosswiler and Scott Grosswiler, also of Kalispell, tied for third, 71-63—134, with Ian Kindy and Ryan Keenan, 70-64—134, and Jimmy Mee and Joe Cielak, 67-67—134.
At Northern Pines, Arthur Doorn, a Whitefish native, aced the 16th hole with a nine-iron from 165 yards.
The Beacon Pro-Scratch featured many of the best professional and amateur golfers in Montana.
10th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational
Eagle Bend Golf Club \ Northern Pines Golf Club
July 24-25
- Larry Baber/Tyler Erickson, 68-61—129
- Jess Roper/Logan Lindholm, 68-65—133
- Brian Grosswiler/Scott Grosswiler, 71-63—134
- Ian Kindy/Ryan Keenan, 70-64—134
- Jimmy Mee/Joe Cielak, 67-67—134
- Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 70-65—135
- Tyler Martin/Brad Grattan, 69-66—135
- Jacob Wilson/Brad Palin, 67-68—135
- Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 68-68—136
- Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 69-69—138
- Cameron Milton/Paull Veroulis, 70-69—139
- Kyle Parker/Keith Woznesensky, 72-67—139
- John Jacobs/Shane Bigelow, 71-69—140
- Adam Long/Ross Bartell, 71-69—140
- Greg VanNatta/Ron Ramsbacher, 73-67—140
- Jeff Dooley/Jonny Cielak, 75-66—141
- Scott Longenecker/Rich Franco, 72-69—141
- Cody Olson/Arthur Doorn, 73-68—141
- Joe Arriaga/Alan Bubes, 73-69—142
- Harrison Taylor/Jason Winkler, 68-74—142
- P. David Baucom/Larry Lippon, 74-69—143
- Andrew Lettrich/Ryan Pinkerton, 71-72—143
- Geoff Buchanan/Timm Turner, 74-70—144
- George Chase/Bill Simmons, 76-68—144
- Kyle Long/Dean Chisholm, 73-71—144
- Tom Clary/Ron Ramsey, 73-72—145
- Mike Wynne/Blu Funk, 77-70—147
- Greg Morris/Rick Reimers, 75-72—147
- Andrew Binney/Jose Chirino, 78-73—151
- Barrett McDonald/John Kane, 80-74—154