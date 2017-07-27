Barber, Erickson Win 10th Annual Beacon Pro-Scratch Tournament

Larry Barber and Tyler Erickson paired up to shoot an 11-under 61 at Northern Pines Golf Club to win this year’s Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational.

Barber, a professional golfer and the son of the late great PGA pro Miller Barber, teamed up with Erickson, an amateur from Missoula, to win the 10th annual two-day tournament, which began at Eagle Bend on July 24 and concluded at Northern Pines on July 25. The pair shot 68-61—129.

This year’s best-ball tourney drew 30 teams of pros and amateurs who played for $15,000 in prize money.

Jess Roper and Logan Lindholm, both of Kalispell, finished runner-up, 68-65—133. Brian Grosswiler and Scott Grosswiler, also of Kalispell, tied for third, 71-63—134, with Ian Kindy and Ryan Keenan, 70-64—134, and Jimmy Mee and Joe Cielak, 67-67—134.

At Northern Pines, Arthur Doorn, a Whitefish native, aced the 16th hole with a nine-iron from 165 yards.

The Beacon Pro-Scratch featured many of the best professional and amateur golfers in Montana.

10th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational

Eagle Bend Golf Club \ Northern Pines Golf Club

July 24-25

Larry Baber/Tyler Erickson, 68-61—129

Jess Roper/Logan Lindholm, 68-65—133

Brian Grosswiler/Scott Grosswiler, 71-63—134

Ian Kindy/Ryan Keenan, 70-64—134

Jimmy Mee/Joe Cielak, 67-67—134

Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 70-65—135

Tyler Martin/Brad Grattan, 69-66—135

Jacob Wilson/Brad Palin, 67-68—135

Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 68-68—136

Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 69-69—138

Cameron Milton/Paull Veroulis, 70-69—139

Kyle Parker/Keith Woznesensky, 72-67—139

John Jacobs/Shane Bigelow, 71-69—140

Adam Long/Ross Bartell, 71-69—140

Greg VanNatta/Ron Ramsbacher, 73-67—140

Jeff Dooley/Jonny Cielak, 75-66—141

Scott Longenecker/Rich Franco, 72-69—141

Cody Olson/Arthur Doorn, 73-68—141

Joe Arriaga/Alan Bubes, 73-69—142

Harrison Taylor/Jason Winkler, 68-74—142

P. David Baucom/Larry Lippon, 74-69—143

Andrew Lettrich/Ryan Pinkerton, 71-72—143

Geoff Buchanan/Timm Turner, 74-70—144

George Chase/Bill Simmons, 76-68—144

Kyle Long/Dean Chisholm, 73-71—144

Tom Clary/Ron Ramsey, 73-72—145

Mike Wynne/Blu Funk, 77-70—147

Greg Morris/Rick Reimers, 75-72—147

Andrew Binney/Jose Chirino, 78-73—151

Barrett McDonald/John Kane, 80-74—154

