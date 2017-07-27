Kalispell Man Convicted of Rape

A 40-year-old Kalispell man has pleaded no contest to raping a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2016.

Hank Coughran Jones appeared at a change of plea hearing on July 27 in Flathead County District Court. Jones will be sentenced in October.

Jones pleaded Alford to one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent. A second count of sexual abuse of children was dropped. An Alford plea occurs when a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence that, if presented to a jury, would likely result in a conviction.

According to court records, the victim’s father contacted law enforcement after discovering that his daughter had a new phone. The father inspected the phone and found that multiple obscene photos had been shared between Jones and the girl. The girl said Jones had given her the phone after her parents had taken her phone away.

During a forensic interview, the girl told law enforcement that she and Jones had engaged in intercourse on multiple occasions.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a 40-year sentence to the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended. The defense will argue for a 20-year sentence with all time suspended.

Comments

comments