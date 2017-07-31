Body Found in Shallow Grave May be Missing Billings Man

BILLINGS — A body found in a shallow grave on private land in central Montana may be that of a Billings man who has been missing since late June and is assumed to be the victim of a homicide.

Billings police say a landowner found the shallow grave on Sunday near Roundup. Investigators uncovered a badly decomposed body. An autopsy is planned.

Law enforcement’s search for 33-year-old Rory Wanner has been centered around Roundup, which is about 50 miles north of Billings.

Wanner was last seen on June 28. His vehicle was found abandoned in a residential area of Billings on July 1. A week later, police said they were investigating his disappearance as a possible homicide and had identified a person of interest.

