Red Flag Warning Issued For Glacier National Park

The Latest –Red Flag Warning in effect for Glacier Park from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday –Stage II fire restrictions issued across Northwest Montana –Evacuation warning issued near Seeley Lake

Updated: Aug. 1, 4 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Glacier National Park and the surrounding area from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Increasing winds and decreasing humidity have primed the landscape for wildfire and officials are warning the public to be extra careful outside. Stage II fire restrictions were issued for most of Northwest Montana last week, prohibiting campfires and the use of some machines during certain hours.

On Monday, the fire danger in the Flathead Valley was increased to “extreme” as hot and dry weather continues to bake the region.

On the Flathead Indian Reservation, the Liberty Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 15, has burned more than 2,500 acres about 17 miles southeast of Arlee. Just north of Seeley Lake, the Rice Ridge Fire has burned more than 3,900 acres and an evacuation warning was being issued to residents on both sides of Montana Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road. And on the extreme south end of the Flathead National Forest, The Monahan Fire has burned about 1,500 acres, forcing the closure of some trails in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

