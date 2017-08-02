Spotlight Event: Big Sky Antique and Classic Boat Show

When: August 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and August 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Marina Cay Resort in Bigfork

More info: Visit www.bigskyacbs.com/big-sky-boat-show or call (406) 844-2386

If you like recreating on boats, The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society’s annual boat show will have something for you. Enjoy a day at Flathead Lake admiring 36 classic wooden boats of all sizes and makes and discussing their craftsmanship and use with their owners. Make sure to stick around for the boat parade from Marina Cay to Woods Bay on Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Comments

comments