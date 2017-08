The Missoula County sheriff says a firefighter was killed by a falling tree while responding to a blaze in the Lolo National Forest.

Sheriff T.J. McDermott says the man was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoulian reports that his name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

This is the second time in two weeks that a firefighter has been killed by a falling tree in Montana.

On July 19, 19-year-old Trenton Johnson died while fighting a fire near Seeley Lake.

