Yellowstone to Create Temporary Bison Quarantine Facility

BOZEMAN — Yellowstone National Park has decided to convert part of its bison trap into a temporary brucellosis quarantine facility.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports park officials announced Thursday that they would bring a portion of the space up to federal and state standards to open a facility where animals could be certified as free of brucellosis, a disease that causes animals to abort calves.

The decision comes after months of discussion with state and federal livestock officials after a group of bison park officials wanted to quarantine at a tribal reservation could not be moved because of legal conflict.

Park officials expect to finish the process in the fall. They hope to later find a long-term space where the bison can be quarantined outside the park.

