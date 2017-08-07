Man Arrested on Suspicion of Negligent Homicide After Crash

MISSOULA — A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven.

James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon.

KGVO-AM reports the vehicle was a shuttle that was transporting customers to and from a popular weekend festival in Bonner to help prevent drunken driving crashes.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it is believed Bayford grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control. The crash at about 8 p.m. Saturday killed a 33-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Missoula. Their names have not been released.

