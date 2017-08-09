Tattoo Problems

7:12 a.m. Two horses were going for a morning walk down the middle of the road in Kila.

9:37 a.m. A Kalispell man took issue with his neighbors constantly hitting golf balls into his field.

10:32 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called police to report that her neighbor’s cows escaped over the weekend, trampled all over her flowers and defecated on the lawn.

11:45 a.m. A woman in sweatpants was telling anyone who would listen to her in a local parking lot about how “everyone is going to die” because of the aliens in the sky.

12:32 p.m. A Columbia Falls man lost two guns.

2:53 p.m. A Kalispell man got a tattoo that he now regrets and the man who gave it to him refuses to give him his money back. The tattoo artist is also calling the man names now.

2:59 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that there were rabbits on his property and no one was providing them with food or water.

3:55 p.m. Someone removed a security camera from its perch and erased the memory card.

4:58 p.m. A Kalispell woman was arguing with herself.

6:28 p.m. A Bigfork man called to speak with the sheriff. When the man was informed that the sheriff had gone home for the day, he said that he had an “urgent” message and that he needed to be connected to the sheriff’s home immediately. After a few minutes he admitted it was not an urgent message and that the sheriff could call him back at his convenience.

7:08 p.m. A Kalispell man received a call from someone saying he urgently needed access to his computer. The man gave the caller information to access his computer and now he believes he had been hacked because he’s seeing a lot of web pages that he doesn’t want to see. He doesn’t know how to resolve the issue, although he notes that he was planning on buying a new computer soon anyway.

8 p.m. Someone in Kalispell wanted the “tweaker” motor home off their property.

10:17 p.m. A Kalispell man inquired about getting his handcuffs back.

