Health Officials Recommend Seeley Lake Evacuations Due to Smoke

A plane drops retardant as the Gibraltar Ridge Fire burns east of Eureka on Aug. 8, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

MISSOULA — Health officials in western Montana are strongly recommending residents of Seeley Lake leave town due to hazardous smoke from area wildfires.

The Missoula City-County Health Department says children, older adults, pregnant women and people with lung or heart disease could face serious health effects including reduced lung function, heart attack and stroke. The department notes Seeley Lake has one health clinic, and it is closed on weekends.

Air quality specialist Sarah Coefield says this is the strongest message the department has ever sent out about dangerous air during a wildfire. She noted the amount of smoke in the Seeley Lake area is at levels never before recorded in the county.

The department also advises moving or canceling school athletic practices and events until the air quality improves.

Flathead County continues to see a decline in air quality related to the large number of wildfires in the area as well. The Flathead City-County Health Department is encouraging residents to regularly monitor air quality conditions and restrict outdoor activity accordingly.

The air quality was listed as “moderate” at the Flathead County air quality monitoring station located in Columbia Falls. The results of the monitoring is posted hourly and can be found by visiting the Health Department’s Air Quality website.

