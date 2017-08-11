Glacier Park: What’s Open and What’s Closed

A historic Red Bus passes by Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on July 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

A thunderstorm sparked numerous fires in Glacier National Park on Aug. 10, prompting a number of trail and campground closures.

There is still plenty to explore in the Crown Jewel of the Continent despite the new fires.

Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in Glacier National Park.

Open

As of Aug. 11, the following routes, trails and sites are open:

The Going-to-the-Sun Road from Apgar to St. Mary

Camas Road

Chief Mountain Road

Cut Bank Road

Many Glacier Road

Two Medicine Road

West Glacier

St. Mary Visitor Center

St. Mary Campground

Logan Pass Visitor Center

Apgar Visitor Center and surrounding area

Polebridge area

Many Glacier Hotel and surrounding area

Two Medicine

Closed

As of Aug. 11, the following routes, trails and sites are closed:

Apgar Lookout Trail

Howe Ridge Trail

Camas Trail

Trout Lake Trail

The Sperry Trail from Lake McDonald to Sperry Chalet

Mount Brown Trail

The Snyder Trail

John’s Lake Trail

Lincoln Lake Trail

Arrow Backcountry Campground

Camas Backcountry Campground

Snyder Backcountry Campground

Sperry Backcountry Campground

Lincoln Backcountry Campground

Fire Restrictions

Stage II fire restrictions are in effect across the region. The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

— Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire

— Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a one-hour foot patrol in the work area is required following all activities:

— Operating any internal combustion engine.

— Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

— Using an explosive.

— Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

