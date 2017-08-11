Glacier Park: What’s Open and What’s Closed

A thunderstorm sparked numerous fires in Glacier National Park on Aug. 10, prompting a number of trail and campground closures.
There is still plenty to explore in the Crown Jewel of the Continent despite the new fires.
Here’s a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in Glacier National Park.
Open
As of Aug. 11, the following routes, trails and sites are open:
The Going-to-the-Sun Road from Apgar to St. Mary
Camas Road
Chief Mountain Road
Cut Bank Road
Many Glacier Road
Two Medicine Road
West Glacier
St. Mary Visitor Center
St. Mary Campground
Logan Pass Visitor Center
Apgar Visitor Center and surrounding area
Polebridge area
Many Glacier Hotel and surrounding area
Two Medicine
Closed
As of Aug. 11, the following routes, trails and sites are closed:
Apgar Lookout Trail
Howe Ridge Trail
Camas Trail
Trout Lake Trail
The Sperry Trail from Lake McDonald to Sperry Chalet
Mount Brown Trail
The Snyder Trail
John’s Lake Trail
Lincoln Lake Trail
Arrow Backcountry Campground
Camas Backcountry Campground
Snyder Backcountry Campground
Sperry Backcountry Campground
Lincoln Backcountry Campground
Fire Restrictions
Stage II fire restrictions are in effect across the region. The following acts are prohibited until further notice:
— Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire
— Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a one-hour foot patrol in the work area is required following all activities:
— Operating any internal combustion engine.
— Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
— Using an explosive.
— Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.
