Libby Man Convicted of Murder

A 43-year-old Libby man was convicted of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence a year after he killed his girlfriend.

A jury convicted Trevor Joseph Mercier on Aug. 10 in Lincoln County District Court, The Montanan reports. Mercier will be sentenced on Oct. 10.

According to court documents, Mercier killed Sheena Devine, 30, sometime during the night of Oct. 5, 2016 at her home in Libby.

Lincoln County Dispatch received a call at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 from someone who believed a friend had been assaulted the previous night. The Libby Volunteer Ambulance and Libby Police Department responded to Devine’s home in Libby soon after where they found her body. According to local media reports, law enforcement also found a petition for a restraining order against Mercier on Devine’s kitchen table.

