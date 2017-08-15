Cowboy Cabin Old West Antiques Opens New Location

The Cowboy Cabin has moved their treasure trove of 19th-century Western antiques, collectibles, and cabin lodge items — including Winchester rifles, canoes and boats, saddles, spurs, bronzes, Native American jewelry and baskets, prints and photos, books, religious artifacts, and movie memorabilia — to a new location in Whitefish.

The owners, Ron and Ella, help customers decorate their ranches, log homes, and offices in styles ranging from old adobe to Southwestern to rustic cabin to old mining to railroad Victorian to Old West.

The 3,000-foot showroom is now located at 6418 Highway 93 South in Whitefish, just north of the Army Navy Store, and is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.cowboycabin.com, which features a large photo catalog of the store’s inventory; send an email to cowboyron@cowboycabin.com; or call (406) 270-2842.

