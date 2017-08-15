8 a.m. A Columbia Falls man found a wallet in his driveway. He called police asking for help to return the wallet to its owner and also to figure out why someone named Nathan was in his driveway.

10:03 a.m. A skunk sprayed a dog in Columbia Falls, so the dog killed the skunk.

10:52 a.m. A “lost and confused” woman was on the side of the road in Whitefish.

11:40 a.m. A Whitefish man thought he lost his 2-year-old son. About halfway through the call, he found his son and everything was OK.

12:49 p.m. A Somers resident called with concerns about a local concert.

3:08 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted to file a complaint about his lousy internet service in recent weeks. The man was reminded that it wasn’t really a criminal matter.

Comments

comments