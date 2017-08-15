Spotlight Event: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

When: The fair runs Aug. 16 – 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds, Kalispell

More info: www.nwmtfair.com or (406) 758-5810

The Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo features rodeo competitions, big-name concerts, carnival rides, delicious fair food, and over 8,000 exhibits showcasing the best that Northwest Montana has to offer. Some must-see events include the concert on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m., headlined by country star Dustin Lynch; the PCRA Ram Rodeos at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 –19; and the Demolition Derby on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments