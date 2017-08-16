Whitefish Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide

A 21-year-old Whitefish man has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Dillon Johnson will appear in Flathead County District Court a year after he allegedly crashed his car resulting in the death of a female passenger. He will be arraigned on Aug. 17.

According to court records, Johnson was drunk when he crashed his car on U.S. Highway 93 north of Kalispell. Johnson was driving when his vehicle drifted off the road and struck a post. He then overcorrected and went back into the road, flipping the vehicle four times.

The female passenger died at the scene of the crash. Johnson was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where a blood sample was taken. The sample was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab where it was determined that Johnson had been using methamphetamine prior to the crash.

If convicted, Johnson could face up to 30 years in prison.

Comments

comments