Ben Carson to Speak at Polson Housing Conference

Ben Carson congratulates Emma Anderson, second-grader at Stillwater Christian School, for her completion of a 15-week reading challenge. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson will be visit Northwest Montana on Monday.

Carson will be delivering the keynote address at the Native American Housing Association’s summer meeting at the KwaTaqNuk Resort in Polson on Aug. 21. According to a press release, Carson will speak about “healthy, affordable housing for tribal communities and eliminating burdensome regulations that inhibit prosperity and self-sufficiency.”

Carson, a noted neurosurgeon, was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year. Carson unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

In 2014, Carson spoke at a fundraiser for Stillwater Christian School in Kalispell.

Comments

comments