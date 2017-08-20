Matt Rosendale Will be Good for Montana

I met U.S. senatorial candidate Matt Rosendale in Kalispell recently and I’m glad I did. I was impressed with his views on property rights and getting the feds out of our everyday life in Montana. I also respect Matt’s stance on the sanctity of life.

Matt will also fight to repeal Obamacare and return the right to the Montana families so we are free to choose our own health coverage.

I agree with Mr. Rosendale that the NSA eavesdropping is a violation of our constitutional rights; we should not have to wonder whether our own government is spying on us.

Matt Rosendale is the type of person I feel will be good for Montana. Matt has earned my trust and the trust of my neighbors and friends. His proven experience in the Montana House and Senate, will allow him to actually accomplish good things for all of us in Montana while also ensuring that our local values are always taken to heart. If you get a chance to meet Matt, don’t pass it up!

Chase Sick

Kalispell

