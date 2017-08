When: Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Lawrence Park, Kalispell

More info: www.flatheadfoodbank.com

Come contribute to Flathead Food Bank’s many hunger-relief programs at the Rubber Duck Regatta while competing in three rubber duck races for several prizes and joining in a community celebration complete with music, food and activities. Ducks for the races can be “adopted” for $5 or $100 (depending on the race) at Flathead Food Bank or on the organization’s website.

