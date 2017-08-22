SBG Martial Arts School Opens in Bigfork

Cody Bessette and his wife Mya are opening up the newest facility of Straight Blast Gym in Bigfork. Courtesy Photo

Cody and Mya Bessette, a local couple, are opening a Straight Blast Gym branch in Bigfork. Specializing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the gym will be Bigfork’s first martial arts school. It will offer both a children’s martial arts program, the Growing Gorillas, and jiu-jitsu classes for adults.

As a Bigfork family with two children, the Bessettes are aware of the difficulties in finding time for children to participate in extracurricular activities between commuting to Kalispell and accommodating work schedules. They aim to facilitate that process and to ensure that children do not miss out on the opportunity to participate in such activities by bringing the gym to Bigfork.

Cody has been involved in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for years and is a staunch believer in its life-altering effects, as it teaches not only martial arts, but also life skills such as courage, respect, perseverance, and kindness. Having seen their children also experience those benefits after participating in Kalispell’s Growing Gorillas program, the Bessettes hope to provide the Bigfork community, particularly children, with the same opportunities.

SBG Bigfork will be located at 108 Crestview Dr.

Comments

comments