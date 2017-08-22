Spotlight Event: Whitefish Trail Hootenanny

When: Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Depot Park, Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishlegacy.org

This annual community event celebrates and provides funds for the maintenance of the beloved Whitefish Trail. This year, the fundraiser will include live music from three bands, a raffle with several high-value prizes, and a photo booth. Activities, such as a bike obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall, and hula hooping, will be available for children. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under.

