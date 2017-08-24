More Evacuations Ordered on Lolo Peak Fire

LOLO — More evacuation orders are in place near a western Montana wildfire due to high winds and thunderstorms forecast for Thursday.

Ravalli County emergency management officials say about 150 homes south of the town of Florence were evacuated Wednesday night. Fire information officer Mike Cole says erratic winds Wednesday created dangerous fire behavior.

Sheriff Steve Holton says the homes also were evacuated out of concern of gusty winds and dry thunderstorms expected Thursday.

The lightning-caused Lolo Peak Fire has burned 53 square miles (138 square kilometers) since it started in mid-July.

