Have we reached a new normal for air quality in Western Montana? Our forest management over the past 30 years has led us to the point where “moderate” air quality days are good days.

The disastrous fire of 1910 should be a lesson learned, not an inevitability for our not too distant future. We are surrounded by forests that are tinderbox dry despite having had a wet winter and spring.

For those concerned with the grizzly bear and lynx, don’t forget that they are breathing this unhealthy air as well.

Please support the Lake County Conservation District’s proposal to establish a temporary conservation forest in the Swan Valley by emailing a letter of support and your name and full address to swanstudy@gmail.com. Learn more at swanforestinitiative.org.

Sen. Bob Keenan

R-Bigfork

