Dog Turns Self In

7:11 a.m. A hound dog that goes by the name Ace was lost in Evergreen.

7:19 a.m. Another dog named Siyah was found and safely brought to the shelter.

12:09 p.m. A Marion man called police because his son was running away from home and heading for town.

1:46 p.m. Two huskies broke through their fence.

2:06 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called because she was worried that her neighbor was using a chainsaw in the midst of extreme fire conditions.

2:51 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called the cops because his neighbor’s dog wouldn’t stop barking. The caller said he would go over there himself and address the issue, but the two men “don’t get along.”

6:29 p.m. Kids were cruising around Kalispell throwing firecrackers at passing vehicles.

8:02 p.m. A Kalispell resident called because a suspicious man was sitting in her front yard.

8:33 p.m. A dog that was running around south of Kalispell apparently turned itself in when it ran right to the animal shelter.

Comments

comments