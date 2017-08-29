Fires Delay Start of School Year in Seeley Lake

A wildfire is delaying the start of classes for students in Seeley Lake.

Classes at Seeley-Swan High School had been scheduled to start on Tuesday, but were canceled due to an evacuation order that affected about 580 homes in and around the community of Seeley Lake.

Classes will not resume until at least next Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to continuing wildfire activity.

Seeley Lake Elementary Principal Chris Stout says classes there weren’t scheduled to start until next Tuesday. The school is included in the evacuation order area, so it canceled the teacher training that had been scheduled for this week.

Stout says if the school is still under an evacuation warning on Saturday, he’ll delay the start of the elementary school year until Sept. 11.

