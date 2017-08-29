Wildfire Forces Evacuations in Seeley Lake Area

MISSOULA – Hundreds of residences in western Montana are being ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuations Monday in the Seeley Lake area.

The Red Cross has reopened a shelter in Missoula.

Authorities also closed Seeley Lake to recreation because it was being used by helicopters for water drops on the fire.

The fire in the Lolo National Forest has been burning since July 24 when it was started by lightning. It has burned nearly 28,000 acres (11,331 hectares). About 535 firefighters are on the fire.

