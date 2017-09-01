Tally Lake Campground Reopens After Bear Activity Forced Closure

The Tally Lake Ranger District has reopened the Tally Lake Campground, boat launch and day use area after bear activity forced the sites west of Whitefish to be closed earlier this week.

The campground reopened at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

The campground was closed earlier in the week for public safety following several reports of bear activity in the campground.

The black bear that had been frequenting the campground, coming into occupied campsites, has not returned in several days, according to Flathead National Forest officials. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did attempt to trap the bear, though the bear did not return.

Flathead National Forest is home to black and grizzly bears. Forest visitors are reminded that all food, garbage and food-related items such as pet food, must be stored in a bear-resistant manner. Store food items in a hard-sided camper, vehicle trunk or cab, or hang 10 feet up and 4 feet out from a vertical support like a tree. Avoid having bears come into your site by keeping all camp and picnic areas clean and free of food and garbage.

For more information about properly storing your food and recreating safely in bear country, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/flathead, click on the bear safety and food storage button or contact the Tally Lake Ranger District at 406/758-5204.

