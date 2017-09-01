Tornow Drops Out of Whitefish Municipal Judge Race

Tom Tornow has dropped out of the race for Whitefish municipal judge.

Tornow announced Aug. 31 that he was withdrawing, saying that “it has become apparent to me that winning this race will cost more money than I am willing to ask people to pay.”

Tornow was one of three candidates vying for the position that Bradley Johnson is vacating due to retirement. William Hileman and Kristi Curtis have also filed to run.

“I was running because I wanted to make Whitefish the best it can be; and to make the Whitefish Municipal Court better,” Tornow said. “I have been going door-to-door meeting the residents of Whitefish and have knocked on 1,400 doors to date. It has been a wonderful experience. People have been very welcoming and I have enjoyed seeing the different neighborhoods and talking to the Whitefish residents. It has reinforced my opinion that it is the people that make Whitefish so special.”

Absentee ballots will be mailed Oct. 18. Election Day is Nov. 7.

