6:50 a.m. A Bigfork resident called police because someone was firing a gun on Peaceful Drive.

7:55 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone who appeared very high just tried to break into their home.

8:24 a.m. A Kalispell woman’s granddaughter’s boyfriend keeps coming over and stealing stuff.

9:46 a.m. A concerned Kalispell resident found a young girl wandering around Shady Lane. The girl was eventually reunited with her father.

10:38 a.m. Someone called police because there was a bunch of wood all over the road.

11:06 a.m. A Kalispell man wanted advice on how to dispose of his bear spray.

11:11 a.m. The sheriff’s office took a report about a woman who refused to return a tire.

1:08 p.m. Someone found a syringe in the middle of the road.

1:40 p.m. A woman in Marion wanted advice on how to get rid of all her junk vehicles.

1:41 p.m. A Kalispell man was testing out the buttons on his cell phone when he inadvertently called 911.

1:44 p.m. A Columbia Falls man accused his ex-girlfriend of stealing two guns, a backpack, a generator and a pressure washer from his storage unit.

1:45 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident said their neighbor keeps screaming at them about their messy front yard.

2:21 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident called police to complain about his neighbor’s front yard. He said it was attracting skunks and bats.

2:32 p.m. Someone called police because a “Hell’s Angel” on a bike was recklessly swerving in and out of traffic.

4:34 p.m. A Whitefish resident reportedly found a box of old dynamite in his yard.

5:23 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted to see if a sheriff’s deputy was interested in joining him on a trip to his ex-wife’s house. The sheriff’s deputy wasn’t interested.

6:02 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident was concerned that his neighbor was preparing to dig a hole on his land.

6:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident was concerned about two men who were “dropping f-bombs” outside the elementary school.

6:23 p.m. A Whitefish resident called police because he hadn’t seen his neighbor in awhile and he thought someone should check on him. The caller mentioned that the neighbor paves roads for a living and that if they get ahold of them they should let him know that he needs his driveway paved.

8:07 p.m. A Flathead County woman reported that someone broke into her car and stole her purse, a backpack and two wallets. The alleged thief also unplugged her battery.

10:13 p.m. Three people were riding dirt bikes with their lights off.

