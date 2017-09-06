Montana Dragon Boat Festival Canceled Due to Hazardous Smoke

The upcoming Montana Dragon Boat Festival has been canceled due to hazardous smoke conditions smothering the region.

Organizers announced the cancelation Sept. 6 and said additional information would be released Sept. 7. The sixth annual event was slated to hit Flathead Lake and Lakeside Sept. 9-10. Previous events have attracted more than 7,000 paddlers.

The smoke conditions blanketing the Flathead Valley were listed as “very unhealthy” when the cancelation was announced Wednesday. When air quality is considered “very unhealthy,” health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity. Everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion.

With the dry conditions and hot temperatures, fires are expected to continue to grow with smoke remaining fairly localized in valley floors for several days. The National Weather Service said Wednesday there does not to be any precipitation in the forecast for at least another week.

