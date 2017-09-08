Montana Agencies to Turn in 10 Percent Budget Cut Plans

Legislators speak in the Capitol's Rotunda during the 65th Legislature in Helena on April 26, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

HELENA — Montana government agencies on Friday submitted proposals to cut 10 percent from their budgets to close a projected $227 million shortfall due to lower-than-expected tax collections and a very expensive wildfire season.

Ten percent is the maximum cut that Gov. Steve Bullock can impose while the Legislature is out of session, and he may not order the full amount. Even if the full cuts aren’t implemented, “program reductions will be substantial,” Bullock budget director Dan Villa said in an earlier letter to department heads.

No cuts will take effect until lawmakers scrutinize the plans and make recommendations in a process expected to last at least two weeks.

The hardest-hit agency under the 10 percent reduction plan is the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Bullock asked the department to find ways to trim $105 million in spending over the next two years, including in senior and long-term care, child protection services and addictive and mental disorder programs.

“To say this has been difficult is a tremendous understatement,” health department director Sheila Hogan said in an emailed statement. “We will do the best we can to minimize the impact on Montanans as much as possible, but we remain hopeful the legislature will work with the governor to find more responsible solutions.”

The state university system must identify another $44 million in spending reductions state lawmakers slashed the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education’s budget in the 2018-2019 state budget passed in April.

Those previous cuts left a $19 million shortfall that resulted in tuition hikes, and Deputy Commissioner Tyler Trevor said tuition may have to go up again. It will be up to the Board of Regents to approve the cuts and tuition hikes, Trevor said.

“They all will have the ability to weather the storm, it’s just a matter of the tactics we take,” Trevor said of the state’s colleges and universities.

The Department of Corrections has the third-highest amount to cut, at $40 million over two years.

“Unfortunately, there are no good options for such significant cuts,” said Corrections Director Reginald Michael. “We hope that throughout this process we can identify more responsible solutions to this situation, but for now we’ll keep making public safety decisions in the best interest of Montanans.”

Some agencies are exempt, such as the judicial and legislative branches, but the governor’s office is asking them to submit plans, anyway. The Legislative Council met earlier this week and agreed to submit a plan that identifies 5 percent in cuts and a pledge to look for another 5 percent.

A revenue shortfall and a fire season that’s already cost more than $50 million are the major factors driving the budget requests.

The state is required by law to have a cash reserve of at least $143 million, but Villa forecast an $84 million deficit if nothing is done — leaving a $227 million gap to fill, even after $70 million in cuts that were triggered last month by low revenue results.

The new round of cuts would amount to savings of at least $237 million. The Revenue and Transportation Interim Committee is expected to review proposed cuts and make recommendations when it meets on Thursday.

