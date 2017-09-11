Whitefish Man Pleads Not Guilty to Vehicular Homicide

A 21-year-old Whitefish man will stand trial for vehicular homicide more than a year after allegedly causing a fatal car crash.

Dillon Johnson pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide in Flathead County District Court on Sept. 7. His trial is expected to begin in February 2018.

According to court records, Johnson was intoxicated when he crashed his car on U.S. Highway 93 north of Kalispell on July 3, 2016. Johnson was driving when his vehicle drifted off the road and struck a post. He then overcorrected and went back into the road, flipping the vehicle four times.

A female passenger died at the scene of the crash. Johnson was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where a blood sample was taken. The sample was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab where it was determined that Johnson had been using methamphetamine prior to the crash.

If convicted, he could serve up to 30 years in prison.

Comments

comments