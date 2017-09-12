Hammer Time

8:21 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to report that two juveniles had run away, but partway through the call the children returned.

9:36 a.m. A Kila resident reported that someone opened his gate. He didn’t have any evidence to prove it, but he was pretty sure his neighbors were the culprits because things have been getting pretty “intense” in the neighborhood.

10:46 a.m. A Kalispell cat sustained injuries to its tail after being hit by a car, but otherwise it was OK. A good Samaritan found the cat and brought it to an emergency vet before bringing it to the shelter.

12:48 p.m. A Kalispell youth was driving his go-cart in circles. A neighbor was concerned for his safety because a car almost hit him. However, the kid did have a helmet on.

12:50 p.m. Two youths were screaming at each other at a local fishing hole. One took the fight to the next level when he threw a bunch of fishing hooks at the other.

1:05 p.m. An Olney dog was accused of murdering the neighbor’s chickens.

1:48 p.m. A brown bear was walking through a Kalispell resident’s backyard.

2:02 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called police because her sister, who just got out of jail, borrowed her car and hasn’t returned it yet.

2:17 p.m. A Kalispell driver threw a cigarette out their window. Another driver, concerned with the elevated fire danger, promptly called 911.

2:25 p.m. A Kalispell couple’s argument ended when the female took a hammer to her boyfriend’s truck.

5:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her neighbor was using a chainsaw in extreme fire conditions.

7:23 p.m. A Canadian was driving “recklessly” through Whitefish.

7:32 p.m. A Kalispell beagle keeps getting loose and “making a mess” on the neighbor’s deck.

8:49 p.m. A local man pocket-dialed 911.

