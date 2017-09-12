Montana Official: 8 Family Services’ Children Died This Year

HELENA — A Montana official says the deaths of eight children who were involved with Child and Family Services have been reported to the state this year.

Lee Newspapers reports that Shannon McDonald, who oversees the Child and Family Services division, told an interim legislative committee Monday about the number of deaths. McDonald says none of the children who died were in out-of-home care at the time.

An internal investigator is required by law to look into circumstances when a child involved with Child and Family Services dies.

McDonald said she reviewed the cases last week, but did not have full details.

The Child and Family Services Ombudsman’s reported 14 children who had been the subject of reports to Child and Family Services died between July 1, 2015 and Nov. 8, 2016.

