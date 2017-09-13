Data: Montana Students’ Standardized Test Scores Remain Flat

HELENA — Numbers from the state show Montana public school students’ standardized test scores did not increase from last year to this year.

Lee Newspapers reports that the test scores released on Tuesday show about half of all public school students graded as at least proficient in English language arts and about 40 percent as proficient in math, similar to last year’s numbers.

State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen says the scores are a “shout of urgency that Montana must do better.”

This year is the third year Montana has used the computerized Smarter Balanced assessment to measure how well students are learning curricula set by state and federal standards.

Children in third through eighth grades take the test.

Comments

comments