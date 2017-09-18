Pablo Man Charged With Deliberate Homicide

A 28-year-old Pablo man has been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide after he allegedly shot a 34-year-old man on Sept. 16.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting south of Pablo shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept. 16. When they arrived, they determined that Ryan Black had shot and killed Johnny McKeever outside of Black’s home.

Sheriff Don Bell said the investigation into the shooting continues. McKeever’s body is currently at the Montana State Crime Lab awaiting an autopsy.

